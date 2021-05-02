UrduPoint.com
Armenia Receives 100,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses From China

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 03:30 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Armenia's Health Ministry said on Sunday it received 100,000 CoronaVac vaccines doses from China overnight that will be enough to immunize 50,000 people.

"The Chinese vaccine is already in Armenia," the ministry said on Facebook.

The vaccines were provided by the government of China free of charge. The ministry said they will be used to vaccine Armenians and foreign nationals living in the country.

Armenia has confirmed 216,863 coronavirus cases and 4,139 virus-related since the outbreak began. It plans to vaccine 700,000 of the country's 2.9 million population by the end of the year with Sputnik V, AstraZeneca and now CoronaVac.

