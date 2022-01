Armenian Foreign Minister Invited to Diplomatic Forum in Turkey - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received an invitation to take part in a diplomatic forum in Turkey, foreign ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said on Thursday.

"Mirzoyan received and continues to receive invitations to various events this year, including the diplomatic forum in Antalya," Hunanyan said, as quoted by the state-run Armenpress news agency.

The Armenian foreign ministry is now discussing the expediency of the participation in the event in accordance with the relevant procedure, the diplomat added.