Armenian Foreign Minister, US State Secretary Discuss Stability In South Caucasus- Yerevan

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with US State Secretary Antony Blinken in Washington to discuss stability and security in the South Caucasus, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with US State Secretary Antony Blinken in Washington to discuss stability and security in the South Caucasus, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Issues related to regional stability and security and the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed," the statement of the press service reads.

The parties also touched upon the humanitarian situation caused by the blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, the ministry added.�

Earlier in the day, Blinken expressed concern over the establishment of an Azerbaijani checkpoint in the Lachin corridor in a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Earlier this month, the Azerbaijani State Border Service said its units had set up a border checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, the only land route linking Armenia and the Armenian-dominated Nagorno-Karabakh region. Baku explained the decision by the alleged illegal use of the road by Armenia and security threats, noting that the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the Russian-Turkish monitoring center were informed about this. Yerevan protested Baku's move, stressing that it violated the 2020 trilateral declaration.

