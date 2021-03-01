UrduPoint.com
Armenian Prime Minister Holds Meeting Of Security Council - Cabinet Of Ministers

Mon 01st March 2021

Armenian Prime Minister Holds Meeting of Security Council - Cabinet of Ministers

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday chaired a meeting of the country's Security Council to discuss internal and external threats, the press office of the Cabinet of Ministers said

"During the meeting, the external and internal security, challenges and ways to overcome them were discussed," the press office said.

A political crisis erupted in Yerevan after the deputy chief of the Armenian general staff mocked Pashinyan's controversial comment about the alleged failure of Russian-supplied Iskander missiles during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

This triggered a series of military dismissals. The armed forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of Pashinyan himself, the prime minister regarded this as an attempted coup and called on his supporters to take to the streets. Meanwhile, the opposition activists set up a tent camp near the parliament and called on the prime minister to step down.

