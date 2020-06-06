Army 2020 Forum to Show Evolution of Russian Armored Vehicles - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) Russia's Army 2020 military and technical forum will hold a unique exhibition tracing the development of Russian tanks throughout history, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The centennial evolution of samples of domestic armored vehicles will be presented to guests and participants of the Army 2020 international military and technical forum.

For the first time, a line of 23 tanks and armored vehicles were deployed on an open area in the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre," the ministry said in a statement.

The forum will take place from August 23-29 and offer 373 pieces of Russian weapons and special equipment, and 25,000 exhibits from industrial enterprises for free inspection.