Around 200 Eco-Activists Detained in Berlin for Trying to Block Road Traffic - Authorities

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Around 200 German environmental activists from the Letzte Generation (Last Generation) group have been detained across Berlin for trying to block road traffic, the city's authorities said on Monday.

"At the moment, around 200 people have been detained in 35 places. The figure is not final," Senator of Berlin for the Interior Iris Spranger said, as quoted by the city's interior department on Twitter.

Some 500 law enforcement officials helped prevent activists from blocking the roads, Spranger added.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Letzte Generation activists had glued themselves to several streets in Berlin in an attempt to block car traffic throughout the capital.

The Letzte Generation group was founded in 2021 and has already become notorious after a series of high-profile actions, trying to draw attention to climate issues. In March, activists from the green movement poured paint and water over the building of the German Transport Ministry in Berlin, demanding more decisive climate action from the government.