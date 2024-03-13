Open Menu

Arrest After Coptic Monks Killed In South Africa

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Arrest after Coptic monks killed in South Africa

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) South African police on Wednesday arrested a suspect in connection to the murder in a church of three Egyptian Coptic Orthodox monks.

The motive for Tuesday's fatal stabbings remains unclear.

"The 35-year-old man is expected to appear before Cullinan Magistrates' Court on 14 March 2024," South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.

The monks were murdered on Tuesday at Cullinan, 50 kilometres (30 miles) northeast of Pretoria, SAPS said.

"Three victims were found with stab wounds while the fourth victim that survived alleged that he was hit by an iron rod on his hand before fleeing and hiding in one of the rooms," SAPS said.

Egypt's foreign affairs ministry said in a statement it was "closely following the investigations into the killing of three Egyptian monks", along with the the country's embassy in Pretoria.

The Egyptian ambassador hopes the investigation leads to "uncovering the circumstances of the incident, the identity of the perpetrators, and holding them accountable".

The Coptic Orthodox Church of South Africa, in a Facebook message, expressed "deep anguish over the occurrence of such a tragic incident".

The church and Egypt's foreign ministry extended condolences to the families of the monks, identified on church social media pages as Hegumen Takla El-Samuely, Yostos Ava Markos and Mina Ava Markos.

According to police, the suspect or suspects left the scene without taking anything.

Related Topics

Murder Police Egypt Social Media Facebook Man Pretoria South Africa March Church Court

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

2 hours ago
 LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr t ..

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

3 hours ago
 Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

4 hours ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

8 hours ago
Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

16 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

16 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

17 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

17 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

17 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

17 hours ago

More Stories From World