UrduPoint.com

Artemis Launch Pad Needs Repairs From Damage In Recent Blast-Off - NASA Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 03:20 AM

Artemis Launch Pad Needs Repairs From Damage in Recent Blast-Off - NASA Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) NASA technicians and engineers are working to repair and strengthen launch pad 39B used for the Space Launch System giant rocket that propelled the Artemis 1 mission into space before using it again in November 2024 for the planned manned Artemis 2 mission around the Moon, US space agency officials told a press conference.

"We did sustain more damage than anticipated to the launch pad," NASA Exploration Ground Systems Program Manager Shawn Quinn said on Tuesday. "Replacement (crews are) at work getting the one elevator (that was also) damaged" in the Space Launch System blast-off.  "We are considering future hardening requirements for the launch pad. Some pneumatic water cooling lines were also lost in the shock of take off.

"

Quinn said the damage caused by the take off of the largest and most powerful rocket NASA had ever operated was no neither serious nor unexpected.

NASA Orion Program Manager Howard Hu told the press conference that more material had fallen off the Orion space capsule on reentry to the Earth's atmosphere than had been anticipated and that an analysis was being conducted to study the causes.

At 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit temperature on reentry, charring of the underside of the heat shield was to be anticipated, Hu said.

However, an analysis was being undertaken from the remains of the heat shield as to whether any changes or upgrades would need to be made before Artemis 2 was launched, the NASA officials said. 

Related Topics

Water November From

Recent Stories

City players, Etihahd Airways make dreams come tru ..

City players, Etihahd Airways make dreams come true for young female players

56 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Gallant Knight/2&#039;: ..

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Gallant Knight/2&#039;: 30 days of continued support ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi crowns UAE team with Ar ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi crowns UAE team with Arab Padel Cup

2 hours ago
 UAE, Qatar, Somalia, TÃ¼rkiye, UK, US issue joint ..

UAE, Qatar, Somalia, TÃ¼rkiye, UK, US issue joint statement on Somalia

2 hours ago
 UNSC to Vote in March on Russian Resolution Seekin ..

UNSC to Vote in March on Russian Resolution Seeking Probe Into Nord Stream Blast ..

4 hours ago
 Investigators Identified Vessel From Which Nord St ..

Investigators Identified Vessel From Which Nord Streams Were Attacked - Reports

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.