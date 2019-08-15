UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

As Troops Pull Out, Ukraine Frontline Village Fears For Future

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 01:05 PM

As troops pull out, Ukraine frontline village fears for future

While Ukrainian troops were stationed in her village, Anna felt safe despite living on the frontline of a war that has claimed thousands of lives over the last five years

Stanytsya Luganska, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :While Ukrainian troops were stationed in her village, Anna felt safe despite living on the frontline of a war that has claimed thousands of lives over the last five years.

But since they started to withdraw two months ago from Stanytsya Luganska, eastern Ukraine, she says she feels exposed to the Russian-backed separatists nearby.

"Now we are afraid that they may cross the border by the river at night and occupy the village," the 53-year-old says, dropping her head in despair as she speaks outside her house.

"And then life will be over." The village lies close to the self-proclaimed, pro-Russian Lugansk and Donetsk "People's Republics" and -- as Anna stresses -- just miles through the forest from Russia itself.

At the beginning of the conflict between Kiev and the separatists in 2014, Anna and her husband fled their native Lugansk as the pro-Russian groups took control.

The couple settled in the Kiev-controlled village Stanytsya Luganska.

Now, months after former comedian Volodymyr Zelensky was elected to the Ukrainian presidency with promises to end the conflict, Kiev's soldiers and hardware are beginning to withdraw.

Zelensky went to the village in July with European Council President Donald Tusk, shortly after a "disengagement" that saw both Ukrainian forces and separatists pull back several hundred metres from the frontline.

The disengagement, hailed by the international community, was first signed off in Minsk in 2016.

But the process was frozen for years due to sporadic and sometimes serious clashes between the sides.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Minsk Donetsk Kiev May July Border 2016 From

Recent Stories

Tokyo shares close down after Wall Street rout

2 minutes ago

500 firefighters to battle blaze in French forest

2 minutes ago

UNSC expected to hold closed meeting on Friday to ..

2 minutes ago

Dow suffers worst day of 2019 as recession fears h ..

2 minutes ago

20 years after deadly quake, Istanbul ill-prepared ..

4 minutes ago

Skateboarders squeezed out in fight for Shanghai s ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.