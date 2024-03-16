Macau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Golf is in "a bit of turmoil", Asian Tour boss Cho Minn Thant admitted on Saturday, but the circuit's decision to partner with upstart LIV had "worked out well" for players.

Since Saudi-backed LIV began to lure top players away from the PGA Tour in 2022 with bucket loads of cash, there has been a schism in the once cosy, traditional world of golf.

The recent defection of US Masters champion Jon Rahm shook the game to its core.

On Friday it was reported that Tiger Woods and five other players on the US PGA Tour Policy board were being pushed to meet Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan next week.

"Politically speaking, we're still in, I guess the best word to describe it is, a bit of turmoil," the Asian Tour's Commissioner and CEO Cho told AFP.

"There's no denying that there's still the divide between the PGA Tour and LIV."

Cho was speaking on the sidelines of the International Series Macau, one of 10 enhanced $2 million Asian Tour events benefiting from a $300 million infusion of LIV cash over 10 years.

The winner of the series -- last year it was American Andy Ogletree -- gains an automatic place on LIV.

"We firmly believe that our decision to partner with LIV has worked out well for us," said Cho.

- Dark days of Covid -

Unlike LIV, the Asian Tour receives world-ranking points, meaning 19 LIV players are in Macau trying to earn points towards places at this year's Olympics and the majors.

"You're seeing the International Series grow," said Cho.

"Here in Macau, it's the first ever fully sponsored International Series event, and we have a great partner in Wynn supporting this tournament."

Cho is in charge of leading the strategic direction of the Asian Tour, which only three years ago was extremely uncertain.

There were no tournaments in Asia because of travel restrictions during the dark days of the Covid pandemic, staff had to be laid off and some players were taking menial jobs just to make ends meet.

Behind the scenes, Cho was meeting with PIF and LIV CEO Greg Norman, discussions that would help change the golfing landscape.

As a result, some observers say power in golf has shifted to the east, with the Asian Tour now rivalling the DP World (European) Tour in stature.

"That's not our goal," said Cho.

"We're not out here trying to reach the benchmark of the DP World Tour or the PGA Tour. We're just trying to grow our product in our region.

"We have some strategic goals. We're probably not quite there yet in terms of money and number of events."

- Free movement between tours -

Some criticise the regular Asian Tour as now being just a feeder for the International Series and LIV.

"I like to say that we can provide the players with something that LIV can't -- world ranking points, traditional four-round golf and qualification to the majors," Cho said.

"I don't see us as only a feeder to LIV, there's more to it than that."

One goal is to get back into the huge Chinese golf market.

"We won't be having a tournament in China this season," admitted Cho.

"We are in contact with the China Golf Association (CGA) but they have formed a strategic alliance with the DP World Tour."

Another thorny issue is that players on the DP World Tour need to secure releases to play in events on the Asian Tour, which imposes no such restrictions on its golfers

Cho would like to see free movement of players between tours.

"I think it'd be nice for them to be able to choose where they want to play each week, without any consideration of disciplinary action or fines," said Cho.

What is clear is that fans would clearly like the world of golf to come back together. Cho believes the way forward is for everyone to get round the table.

"I hope," he said, "we get to a point where we can actually have real conversations."