UrduPoint.com

Assange Attending Appeal Hearing Via Video Link From London Prison

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 04:41 PM

Assange Attending Appeal Hearing Via Video Link From London Prison

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is attending on Wednesday via video link from Belmarsh prison an appeal filed by the US prosecution before the UK High Court trying to overturn a district judge's decision ruling out his extradition to the United States

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is attending on Wednesday via video link from Belmarsh prison an appeal filed by the US prosecution before the UK High Court trying to overturn a district judge's decision ruling out his extradition to the United States.

At the start of the two-day trial at London's Royal Courts of Justice, Assange's lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald, told court that his client "doesn't feel able to attend the proceedings."

Some minutes later, the Australian whistleblower was shown, though briefly, on the screen, a Sputnik correspondent attending the hearing via streaming confirmed.

Earlier in the day, Assange's fiancee, Stella Moris, told the media outside the court room that she was concerned about her partner's health.

"I saw him on Saturday, he is very thin," she said.

From October 27-28, the UK High Court is scheduled to consider the US government's appeal challenging the January ruling by a UK district court judge against extraditing Assange to the US, citing his health and the risk of suicide in the US prison system.

The whistleblower is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. He faces up to 175 years behind bars if convicted in the United States.

Related Topics

Hearing Afghanistan Iraq Suicide London United Kingdom United States January October Media From Government Court

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary takes notice of verbal clash betwe ..

Fawad Chaudhary takes notice of verbal clash between Shoaib Akhtar and Dr. Nauma ..

3 minutes ago
 17 countries confirm participation in 50th Abu Dha ..

17 countries confirm participation in 50th Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

16 minutes ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

4 minutes ago
 India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakista ..

India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win

4 minutes ago
 Animal grazing after last cotton picking can addre ..

Animal grazing after last cotton picking can address pink bollworm problem

12 minutes ago
 Kremlin says no politics in Moldova gas talks

Kremlin says no politics in Moldova gas talks

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.