Assistant Director of 'Rust' Movie Told Baldwin Prop Gun Had No Live Rounds - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) An assistant director of the "Rust" western movie told actor Alec Baldwin that his prop gun had no live rounds before the fatal shooting on the set, media reported.

The assistant director said in an affidavit that he "did not know live rounds were in the prop-gun," The New York Times reported on late Friday.

According to the affidavit, the assistant director said "Cold Gun!" before giving the prop gun to Baldwin, which meant that the gun was safe.

On late Thursday, Baldwin fired a pistol that was supposed to be loaded with blank cartridges. The film director received a shooting injury but survived, while 42-year-old camera operator Halyna Hutchins succumbed to her injury after she was airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque.

Baldwin said in a statement on Friday that he was fully cooperating with law enforcement's investigation into the incident.