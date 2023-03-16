UrduPoint.com

Astana Says Demarcation Of Russian-Kazakh Border May Be Completed In 3-4 Years

Published March 16, 2023

Kazakhstan and Russia will complete the demarcation of their shared border within coming three to four years, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko said on Thursday

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Kazakhstan and Russia will complete the demarcation of their shared border within coming three to four years, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko said on Thursday.

In 2005, the two countries signed a treaty on the state border, initiating its delimitation and determining the border land in general. The final stage of this process is demarcation, which implies creating characteristic points and terrain lines in the border area.

"Considering the length of the border with Russia, areas with difficult terrain there and massive work needed to prepare demarcation documents, it will take three-four years to complete its demarcation," Vassilenko told a plenary session of the Kazakh Senate.

The deputy minister added that negotiations on the matter have been ongoing in a planned manner.

The total length of the border between Russia and Kazakhstan is 7,000 kilometers (4,350 miles), which makes it the longest land border in the world.

