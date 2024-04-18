Open Menu

At IMF, Brazil And France Renew Push For 'fairer' International Taxation

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 10:00 AM

At IMF, Brazil and France renew push for 'fairer' international taxation

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The international community must do more to make the world's richest companies and individuals pay their "fair" share of taxes, Brazil and France's finance ministers said Wednesday.

Brazil, which is chairing the G20 this year, has been pushing for the group of nations which together account for 80 percent of the world's economy to adopt a shared stance on preventing tax-dodging by billionaires by the summer.

"Fair international taxation is not just a topic of choice for progressive economists, but a key concern at the very heart of macroeconomic management today," Brazilian finance minister Fernando Haddad said during an IMF event in Washington.

"Without international cooperation, there is a limit to what states can do, both rich and developing ones," he added.

Haddad called on countries to "enhance revenue mobilization through fair, transparent, efficient and more progressive tax systems" to make the system "fairer."

Sitting alongside Haddad at the IMF event, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire renewed his calls for a global minimum tax -- and backed calls for a crackdown on tax avoidance.

France is among the world's advanced economies that have thrown their support behind a 15 percent global minimum tax rate, and has already implemented a minimum tax on the world's tech giants.

"The future of the world cannot be a race to the bottom," Le Maire said. "This is true also of taxation."

In January this year, the European Union introduced a 15 percent minimum tax for multinational companies active in the 27-member trading bloc.

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a global minimum tax could bring in an additional $200 billion in revenues per year.

Le Maire also called on the world's richest individuals to pay more in tax, outlining a series of steps to boost transparency and information-sharing between countries in order to better determine the correct amount of tax that the world's super-rich should pay.

"Digital taxation, minimum taxation on corporate tax -- now comes the taxation on the wealthiest individuals," he said.

"Everybody has to pay their fair share of taxation," he added.

Given that there are about 3,000 US-dollar billionaires globally, a two percent wealth tax would generate about $250 billion in additional tax revenue worldwide, according to the French economist Gabriel Zucman.

"The Democratic popular demand for this form of taxation is overwhelming," he said during an event at the IMF later on Wednesday.

"It's feasible and we understand how it can be done very quickly," he added.

A wealth tax could be a key source of revenue for states to finance the trillions needed for the climate transition, the non-governmental organization (NGO) Global Citizen said in a report published Wednesday.

According to the report, the wealth of the richest people has collectively increased by $2.7 billion a day since 2020, and they emit on average a million times more carbon dioxide than the average person.

Related Topics

IMF World Washington France European Union Brazil January 2020 Event Share Race Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

1 hour ago
 Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in ..

Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield

10 hours ago
 Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation ..

Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role

10 hours ago
 Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwa ..

Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..

10 hours ago
 Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan e ..

Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges

10 hours ago
Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League sta ..

Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups

10 hours ago
 MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign inve ..

MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..

10 hours ago
 Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid ..

Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid clash

10 hours ago
 Action taken against price list violations in Khan ..

Action taken against price list violations in Khanewal district

10 hours ago
 DC chairs review meeting of DEG

DC chairs review meeting of DEG

10 hours ago
 Turkey accuses Israel's Netanyahu of using war 'to ..

Turkey accuses Israel's Netanyahu of using war 'to stay in power'

10 hours ago

More Stories From World