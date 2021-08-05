UrduPoint.com

At Least 13 Civilians Killed In Attack In Eastern Burkina Faso, 3 Missing - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 07:04 PM

At Least 13 Civilians Killed in Attack in Eastern Burkina Faso, 3 Missing - Source

At least 13 civilians were killed in a militant attack in eastern Burkina Faso, a local source told Sputnik on Thursday

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) At least 13 civilians were killed in a militant attack in eastern Burkina Faso, a local source told Sputnik on Thursday.

The source specified that the attack on the villages in the Pensa district occurred on Wednesday. Three more people are still missing.

Burkina Faso borders Niger and Mali in the north, and is frequently the target of attacks by al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist groups (both banned in Russia) from neighboring countries.

Last month, Burkina Faso's government reported that over 6% of the population have been displaced within the country in two years due to jihadist groups targeting civil citizens and security forces. More than 17,500 people have fled from the country since the beginning of 2021.



