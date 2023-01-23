At Least 25 People Killed in Armed Assault in Northeastern DR Congo - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

At least 25 people have died as result of an armed assault near the city of Beni in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), local media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) At least 25 people have died as result of an armed assault near the city of Beni in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), local media reported on Monday.

According to the local Politico newspaper, unknown attackers set upon residents in the chiefdom of Bashu in the northeastern part of the country.

The newspaper stated that,� according a local "young leader", at least 25 civilians were either killed with machetes or guns or incinerated, and several houses, a drug store and three motorcycles were set on fire.

As many as 19 people died in a cafe, with six more inside another building, Politico said, adding that several people were taken hostage.

AFP reported, citing sources, that the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) group was behind the attack.

The ADF was established in 1995 and is active in the DR Congo as well as in Uganda, where it is recognized as a terrorist organization. The United Nations blames the ADF for killing hundreds of civilians since 2014. The ADF has strong ties with the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).