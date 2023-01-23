UrduPoint.com

At Least 25 People Killed In Armed Assault In Northeastern DR Congo - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2023 | 11:24 PM

At Least 25 People Killed in Armed Assault in Northeastern DR Congo - Reports

At least 25 people have died as result of an armed assault near the city of Beni in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), local media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) At least 25 people have died as result of an armed assault near the city of Beni in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), local media reported on Monday.

According to the local Politico newspaper, unknown attackers set upon residents in the chiefdom of Bashu in the northeastern part of the country.

The newspaper stated that,� according a local "young leader", at least 25 civilians were either killed with machetes or guns or incinerated, and several houses, a drug store and three motorcycles were set on fire.

As many as 19 people died in a cafe, with six more inside another building, Politico said, adding that several people were taken hostage.

AFP reported, citing sources, that the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) group was behind the attack.

The ADF was established in 1995 and is active in the DR Congo as well as in Uganda, where it is recognized as a terrorist organization. The United Nations blames the ADF for killing hundreds of civilians since 2014. The ADF has strong ties with the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Fire United Nations Russia Died Young Beni Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo Uganda Media

Recent Stories

US House Democratic Leader Taps Schiff, Swalwell f ..

US House Democratic Leader Taps Schiff, Swalwell for Intelligence Panel - Letter

1 minute ago
 Strategy being formulated for quick resolution of ..

Strategy being formulated for quick resolution of taxpayers' problems: Tax Ombud ..

5 minutes ago
 Macron's Erratic Military Policy Shows Lack of Vis ..

Macron's Erratic Military Policy Shows Lack of Vision - Expert

5 minutes ago
 Election Commission directs to take back vehicles ..

Election Commission directs to take back vehicles from former CM Punjab, ministe ..

5 minutes ago
 Short-lived Kuwait cabinet resigns after parliamen ..

Short-lived Kuwait cabinet resigns after parliament disputes

5 minutes ago
 Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Holy Quran burn ..

Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Holy Quran burning

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.