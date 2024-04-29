Kainz Keeps Cologne's Hope Alive With Late Equaliser At Mainz
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Cologne's Florian Kainz came off the bench to score a 95th-minute penalty and salvage a 1-1 draw away to fellow Bundesliga strugglers Mainz.
Earlier, Borussia Moenchengladbach and Union Berlin played out a goalless draw that left neither team safe from the threat of relegation.
Cologne remain five points from the relegation play-off place that Mainz occupy but the last-gasp strike kept alive hopes of a miraculous escape and prevented Mainz climbing two places.
Mainz had appeared on course for a precious win after Leandro Barreiro capped a swift counter-attack, scoring on the rebound after Cologne goalkeeper Marvin Schwaebe had thwarted Karim Onisiwo's initial effort.
Cologne spurned a golden opportunity to draw level 55 seconds after the restart when they were awarded a penalty for Frenchman Anthony Caci's clumsy challenge on Faride Alidou - but Luca Waldschmidt put the spot-kick wide.
But Cologne won a second penalty four minutes into stoppage time after a VAR check confirmed a foul by the Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner. Kainz kept his cool, sending Zentner the wrong way.
A late straight red card for Mainz's Philipp Mwene soured things further for the hosts, who are now two points behind Bochum and Union.
Union's goalless draw at Moenchengladbach was only their second point since their last league win, on March 30.
They climbed to 14th, overtaking Bochum by one goal on goal difference.
Union have scored only once in their last five games and face back-to-back six-pointers, first next Sunday against Bochum and then against Cologne.
Moenchengladbach themselves only have a two-point cushion on the two teams immediately below them. The Foals have won just one of their last eight league games.
