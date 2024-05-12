At Least 27 Killed In Renewed Clashes In Sudan's El-Fasher: UN
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2024 | 11:10 PM
Port Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Clashes reignited between the Sudanese army and rival paramilitaries earlier this week in the key Darfur town of El-Fasher, the United Nations said Sunday, killing at least 27 people in one day.
Eyewitnesses have reported air strikes, artillery fire and machine gun clashes battering the city since Friday, when an hours-long battle left an estimated 850 people displaced, according to the UN.
It also killed at least 27 that day, based on what the UN said were "unconfirmed reports", as the city suffers a near-total communications blackout, with medics and human rights defenders barely able to get news to the world.
The fighting has since continued, eyewitnesses said Sunday, reporting air strikes and artillery shelling that left "houses on fire", one resident told AFP.
According to French medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF), two children and a caregiver were killed in an intensive care unit Saturday following a nearby military air strike.
Since April of last year, Sudan has been in the grips of a devastating war between the army, headed by the country's de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), commanded by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
The RSF has seized four out of five state capitals in Darfur, a region about the size of France and home to around one quarter of Sudan's 48 million people.
El-Fasher is the last major city in Darfur that is not under paramilitary control. The international community, including the UN and the United States, have for weeks warned against a looming offensive on the city.
MSF said Sunday that an air strike carried out by the army -- which maintains a functional monopoly on the skies -- landed 50 metres (164 feet) from the Babiker Nahar Paediatric Hospital.
It caused the roof of the ICU to collapse, resulting in "the death of two children who remained receiving treatment there, as well as the death of at least one caregiver," according to a statement.
"The children who were killed were in a critical condition in our ICU, but their lives could have been saved," MSF's head of emergency operations Michel-Olivier Lacharite said.
Across Sudan, over 70 percent of hospitals have been forced out of service during the war, according to the UN, compounding multiple health crises.
Fighters have targeted medical personnel, turned hospitals into barracks and routinely looted and prevented medical supplies from getting through.
Lacharite added that "115 children were receiving treatment in this hospital -- now no one is," after many patients fled the fighting to the nearby El-Fasher Southern Hospital, the city's only remaining facility.
A medical source at that hospital told AFP "the morgue had become completely full of bodies" on Friday.
MSF said that "160 wounded people -- including 31 women and 19 children" had arrived at the hospital, which the UN says only has "a 100-bed capacity".
"During the fighting, the hospital did not have an ambulance to transport the injured people and it has limited medical equipment and medicines needed to treat the injured and no surgical supplies," the UN said in its Sunday statement.
For weeks, fear has mounted over what the US has called "a disaster of epic proportions" if the warring parties descend on the city in full force.
El-Fasher's erstwhile fragile peace had made it a key hub for displaced people and aid, serving the rest of Darfur, where 1.7 million people are on the brink of famine, according to the UN.
The city itself is home to 1.5 million people, including about 800,000 displaced during this and previous conflicts.
Across Sudan, the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, plunged millions into dire need and uprooted more than 8.7 million people -- more than anywhere else in the world.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From World
-
Arsenal grind out Man Utd win to go top of the Premier League18 minutes ago
-
Unionized US Apple store votes to authorize strike28 minutes ago
-
'Concerned' Djokovic to undergo scans as shock Rome exit follows bottle drama28 minutes ago
-
Visma's Kooij wins Giro stage on Napoli seafront29 minutes ago
-
At least 34 killed in Indonesia floods, 16 missing2 hours ago
-
Farke fumes at officials after Leeds held by Norwich in play-offs2 hours ago
-
Madinah welcomes over 9,844 Pakistani Hujjaj by Sunday, flight operation in full swing3 hours ago
-
Martin stays strong to win thrilling French MotoGP5 hours ago
-
Nepali, British climbers extend Everest records5 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship play-off semi-final results5 hours ago
-
Fighting rages across Gaza as death toll tops 35,0005 hours ago
-
At least 34 killed in Indonesia floods, 16 missing5 hours ago