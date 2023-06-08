At Least 4 Children, 2 Adults Injured in Knife Attack in Eastern France - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) An unidentified man attacked people with a knife near the city of Annecy in Eastern France on Thursday morning, injuring at least four children and two adults, French tv channel BFMTV reported.

One child was hospitalized in a serious condition, the report said.

Meanwhile, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported, citing a police source, that at least six children and one adult had been injured as a result of the knife attack. Many children are about 3 years old, the report said, adding that three of them were in critical condition.

The assailant was later detained by the police, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. The man is a Syrian who has requested asylum in France, BFMTV reported.

Darmanin and French Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne are now heading to Annecy, the French Interior Ministry said.