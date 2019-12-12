UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 5 People Killed In Landslide In Afghan Province, 35 Went Missing - Official

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:25 PM

At Least 5 People Killed in Landslide in Afghan Province, 35 Went Missing - Official

At least five people were killed in a landslide at a gold mine in the province of Badakhshan in northeastern Afghanistan, while 35 others went missing, Nek Mohammad Nazari, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) At least five people were killed in a landslide at a gold mine in the province of Badakhshan in northeastern Afghanistan, while 35 others went missing, Nek Mohammad Nazari, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said.

"Residents so far have discovered five dead bodies and the fate of another 35 workers remains unknown," the spokesman said as quoted by the Afghan TOLOnews broadcaster.

According to the official, since the landslide occurred on the territory that is under the control of the Taliban movement, the local government cannot conduct rescue operations.

The media also reported that the incident was similar to the one that took place in the province last year and claimed 10 lives.

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Afghanistan Governor Gold Media Government

Recent Stories

Staying True to the Y Series Legacy, HUAWEI Y9s Se ..

11 minutes ago

Fire erupts in PBC

34 minutes ago

Pakistan trip a life changing both mentally, emoti ..

43 seconds ago

Human remains found in search for Chilean plane: p ..

46 seconds ago

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) announces ..

48 seconds ago

Crimean Official Urges EU to Make Sensible Decisio ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.