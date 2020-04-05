At Least 6 Female Inmates Die in Yemen After Houthi Rebels Shell Prison - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) At least six female inmates have died and a further 15 women have been injured in the Yemeni city of Taizz after Houthi rebels shelled a prison, the al-Khabar al-Yemeni news agency reports on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The agency reported that Houthi rebels opened fire on the female block of Taizz's central prison.

At least six women were killed and 15 suffered injuries, the agency cited sources as saying.

The city of Taizz is one of the current flashpoints in the long-running conflict between the Houthi rebels and government forces. A Saudi-led coalition has conducted operations in Yemen against the rebels since 2015 and at least 100,000 people have lost their lives during the still-ongoing conflict.