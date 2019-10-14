At Least Nine Militants From Taliban, IS Killed in Afghanistan in Airstrikes - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) At least nine militants from the Taliban movement and the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) were killed in Afghanistan following a series of airstrikes, media reported, citing officials.

According to the military officials, as cited by the Khaama news outlet, the airstrikes took place in the eastern province of Nangarhar, where a total of five IS fighters were killed. Four Taliban fighters were killed in Afghanistan's central Wardak province.

Neither the Taliban or the IS commented on the matter, the media outlet said.

The Afghan government forces have been fighting the Taliban group for almost two decades, with all the peace initiatives having failed so far. The ongoing instability resulted in the rise of other extremist groups across the country, including the IS.