Atalanta Past Milan And Into Italian Cup Semis, Lazio Triumph In Derby

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Atalanta set up an Italian Cup semi-final with Fiorentina after winning 2-1 at AC Milan on Wednesday, while Lazio won 1-0 in a fiery derby with Roma which finished with three red cards.

Teun Koopmeiners struck either side of half-time of the quarter-final tie to continue Atalanta's bid for a first major trophy since 1963, when they last won the competition.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side were good value for the win at the San Siro after battling back from a goal down.

Rafael Leao put Milan ahead in the 45th minute following brilliant interplay with Theo Hernandez which ended with the Portugal winger stroking home a beautiful first-time finish.

Shortly before Gasperini had been sent off for his livid reaction to his team not being given a penalty when Milan's Tijjani Reijnders shoved Marten de Roon just as he looked set to prod home Charles De Ketelaere's knockdown.

De Roon instead clashed heads with Matteo Gabbia with such force that the pair were both forced to leave the field.

But instead of bemoaning their poor fortune Atalanta reacted immediately to Leao's opener when Koopmeiners swept home a superb shot on the stroke of half-time.

And just before the hour mark Netherlands midfielder Koopmeiners struck what turned out to be the decisive goal from the penalty spot, after Alex Jimenez brought down Aleksei Miranchuk.

This time it was Milan's turn to feel aggrieved as Jiminez appeared to clip the ball before touching Miranchuk, but the hosts didn't do enough to turn the result around.

