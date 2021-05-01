UrduPoint.com
Aung San Suu Kyi Still Only Hope For Democracy In Myanmar - US Senator McConnell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 01:20 AM

Aung San Suu Kyi Still Only Hope for Democracy in Myanmar - US Senator McConnell

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) Deposed State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi remains the only credible hope for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday.

"The only hope for Burma to become a genuine democracy is to stick with her," McConnell told a podcast of the Sedona Forum. "If not her, then who?"

Suu Kyi served as State Counsellor, a post akin to prime minister of Myanmar from 2016 until she and her government were toppled in a military coup in February. McConnell acknowledged that even when holding power, she was unable to control the country's powerful military.

He went on to commend the administration of US President Joe Biden for its policy on Myanmar, saying the White House had enacted all its options.

"I do want to compliment the Biden administration. I do think they are, at this point on this issue, squeezing what few sanctions, levers, we have left against this military regime," he said.

McConnell said the Biden administration should bring the case for restoring Aung San to power and ending the military takeover to the United Nations Security Council and should turn the dispute into a bigger issue rather than one that "no one ever pays any attention to" around the world.

