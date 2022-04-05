UrduPoint.com

Aussie Authors On Climate Change Report Call For Faster Changes To Limit Global Warming

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 01:15 PM

Aussie authors on climate change report call for faster changes to limit global warming

Australian authors from the newly-released Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report have concluded that "transformational change" would be needed in every sector to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius

SYDNEY, April 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Australian authors from the newly-released Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report have concluded that "transformational change" would be needed in every sector to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The report, titled Climate Change 2022: Mitigation of Climate Change, was written by 278 scientists from 65 countries and regions and released to the public on Monday night local time.

The report noted that while the overall growth of greenhouse emissions had slowed in recent years, they were still at their highest levels in human history.

Peter Newman, Distinguished Professor of Sustainability at Curtin University and Coordinating and also the lead author on chapter 10 of the report, said the solutions to climate change were now within reach.

"While we roughly knew what to do 10 years ago, the past three years have seen a dramatic acceleration in solving this issue as the solutions are mainstreaming," said Newman on Tuesday.

He noted that solar and wind were now the cheapest forms of energy in history as their cost has plummeted over the last decade.

A March report from climate and energy think tank, Ember, revealed that in 2021, 10 percent of global electricity came from wind and solar, and combined with other forms of clean energy, this figure reached 38 percent of global energy use.

Newman said that "progress is never fast enough" and governments would need to reform the economy to fully address the problem.

Thomas Wiedmann, an expert in sustainability at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and the lead author of chapter 2 of the report, said that global inequality was at the heart of the slow pace of change.

According to the report, the richest 10 percent of the world's households, including those in Australia, contribute about 40 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions while the bottom 50 percent contribute less than 15 percent.

"And half of all emissions from aviation are caused by the top 1 percent alone," said Wiedmann.

Wiedmann said that "transformational change" in every sector and region would be needed over the next several years to reach the 43 percent reduction in emissions by 2030 as outlined in the Paris Agreement. "Incremental change is not sufficient."

Related Topics

World Australia Electricity Newman Paris Progress Lead Wales Tank March Gas National University All From Agreement Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif says no-trust-motion was for public ..

Shehbaz Sharif says no-trust-motion was for public interest  

7 minutes ago
 PM to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

PM to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan to import 32.7 MBL oil under SFD programm ..

Pakistan to import 32.7 MBL oil under SFD programme

2 seconds ago
 Japan's Nikkei index ends higher on high-tech buyi ..

Japan's Nikkei index ends higher on high-tech buying

3 seconds ago
 S.Korea's consumer price rises 4.1 pct in March

S.Korea's consumer price rises 4.1 pct in March

5 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 1,173 new local COVID-19 ..

Chinese mainland reports 1,173 new local COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.