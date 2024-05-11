Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Fulham 0 Manchester City 4 (Gvardiol 13, 71, Foden 59, Alvarez 90-pen)

Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated)

Bournemouth v Brentford, Everton v Sheffield United, Newcastle v Brighton, Tottenham v Burnley, West Ham v Luton, Wolves v Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest v Chelsea (1630)

Playing Sunday

Manchester United v Arsenal (1530)

Playing Monday

Aston Villa v Liverpool (1900)

