Australia Imposes New Sanctions on Russian Journalists, Officials - Document

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Australia has included in the sanctions list a number of journalists and civil servants from Russia, including Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency Director General Dmitry Kiselev, FSB First Deputy Director Sergey Korolyov, RT Managing Director Alexey Nikolov and acting Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyan, according to a document by Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny and Channel One host Mikhail Leontyev also found themselves in the sanctions list.

The list also included the Wagner private military company and two Belarusian enterprises.