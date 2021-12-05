UrduPoint.com

Australia Provisionally Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Children Aged 5-11

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 07:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) The Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus has been provisionally approved for five to 11-year-olds in Australia, the country's Department of Health announced on Sunday.

"The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) provisionally approved the Comirnaty Paediatric (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds on 5 December 2021," the health department said in a statement, adding that the decision was based "on a careful evaluation of available data to support its (vaccine's) safety and efficacy among this age group.

"

Children will be given one-third of the dose approved for people aged 12 and over. The Primary course of vaccination for five to 11 year olds in Australia will include two shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

"The Australian Government expects the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) to provide recommendations on a vaccination program for 5 to 11-year-olds soon," the health department said.

The vaccination program for five to 11-year-olds is expected to be launched in Australia starting January 10, 2022.

