Australia To Allocate Another $74 Million In Military Support For Kiev - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2023 | 09:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The Australian government announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine on Monday, in the amount of $74 million ($110 million AUD).

"The Australian Government will provide a new $110 million assistance package to Ukraine ... This package responds to Ukraine's requests for vehicles and ammunition, and will make a tangible difference on the battlefield," the government said in a statement.

The release specified that the new aid includes 70 military vehicles, including: 28 M113 armored vehicles, 14 Special Operations Vehicles, and 28 MAN 40M medium trucks and 14 trailers; supply of 105mm artillery ammunition; $10 million to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

"In addition, Australia will extend duty-free access for goods imported from Ukraine for a further 12 months, to support its recovery and trade opportunities," the Australian government said.

Australia's new military air package for Ukraine brings the country's total support for Kiev to about $528 million, including $408 million in military assistance.

These commitments announced today bring Australia's total contribution in support of Ukraine to $790 million, including $610 million in military assistance.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with financial and military aid since the start of Russia's special military operation in February, 2022. The support evolved from light artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

