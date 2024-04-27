(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif He ordered the PASCO to increase the wheat procurement target and ensure immediate procurement.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2024) The Federal government on Saturday increased the wheat procurement target for the government.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif set the target of 1.4 million metric tons to 1.8 million metric tons.

Announcing this major step for the farmers before his departure to Saudi Arabia, he ordered the PASCO to increase the wheat procurement target and ensure immediate procurement.

The Prime Minister directed PASCO to give priority to transparency and convenience of farmers regarding the purchase of wheat.

The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken this step considering the difficulties of the farmers.