Australian Pilot Kidnapped In Papua New Guinea Highlands
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Port Moresby, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) An Australian helicopter pilot and two other workers have been kidnapped in Papua New Guinea's highlands, the country's chief of police said on Monday.
"We are focused on resolving this as soon as possible," Commissioner David Manning said, confirming the nationality of the pilot and adding that police were responding to the incident.
The pilot and two others -- believed to be telecom workers -- were taken near Mount Sisa, in central Hela Province.
Prime Minister James Marape told AFP that the Australian "High Commissioner has been informed on this matter".
He said police and the defence force were moving into the area.
Recent Stories
Maryam Nawaz reaches Punjab Assembly
Punjab, Sindh Assemblies elect new Chief Ministers today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
More Stories From World
-
Japan to mandate companies to set paternity leave targets17 minutes ago
-
Once a 'nobody', Jokowi's son set to become Indonesia's VP17 minutes ago
-
New museum building opens at China's Shang Dynasty capital archaeological site17 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares extend record gains18 minutes ago
-
China discovers world’s largest metamorphic rock oilfield in Bohai Sea18 minutes ago
-
China Focus: Chinese observatory's new discovery, a step closer to solving cosmic ray enigma27 minutes ago
-
Inflammatory protein potential key to treating severe asthma: study28 minutes ago
-
CMG Lantern Festival gala gains 353 million views28 minutes ago
-
Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka may surpass 2.5 mln this year: FM28 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's seafood exports surge by 64 pct in January28 minutes ago
-
Indigenous musician goes -- reluctantly -- for Oscars glory47 minutes ago
-
Paris holds its breath for Olympic swimming events in murky Seine48 minutes ago