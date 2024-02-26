Open Menu

Australian Pilot Kidnapped In Papua New Guinea Highlands

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Port Moresby, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) An Australian helicopter pilot and two other workers have been kidnapped in Papua New Guinea's highlands, the country's chief of police said on Monday.

"We are focused on resolving this as soon as possible," Commissioner David Manning said, confirming the nationality of the pilot and adding that police were responding to the incident.

The pilot and two others -- believed to be telecom workers -- were taken near Mount Sisa, in central Hela Province.

Prime Minister James Marape told AFP that the Australian "High Commissioner has been informed on this matter".

He said police and the defence force were moving into the area.

