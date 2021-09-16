Australian Police Arrest 4 People for Violating COVID-19 Rules at Funerals - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The Australian police have arrested four people at a cemetery in Sydney for violating COVID-19 restrictions, the Australian broadcaster ABC reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The Australian police have arrested four people at a cemetery in Sydney for violating COVID-19 restrictions, the Australian broadcaster ABC reported on Thursday.

Australia's state of New South Wales allows no more than 10 close relatives at funerals due to a spike in cases of COVID-19.

According to the police, officers from four stations, as well as the riot squad, were deployed on Wednesday after reports of about 80 to 100 people at Rookwood Cemetery, where three funerals were taking place.

Most people complied with the police's demands to disperse, but four refused. Three were fined and the fourth was charged with intimidation and abuse of police officers.

The country has seen a spike in cases in recent months, with the latest daily increase 1,511. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Australia has confirmed a total of 80,402 cases, including 1,128 fatalities.