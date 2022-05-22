UrduPoint.com

Australia's New Prime Minister To Meet With Japan, US, India Leaders At Quad Summit

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Australia's New Prime Minister to Meet With Japan, US, India Leaders at Quad Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) Australian incoming Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he will attend the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) summit in Tokyo on Tuesday, where he will hold bilateral meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"On Monday morning, arrangements are in place to have these people sworn in as members of my team. To enable Penny (Wong, Senate Leader) and I to attend the important QUAD leader's meeting in Tokyo, with President Biden, Prime Minister Kishida and Prime Minister Modi. And I want the leaders of the economic team to start work on Monday morning as well," Albanese said during his victory speech on Saturday.

According to Albanese, the meeting of Quad leaders is "an absolute priority for Australia." He noted that it was an opportunity to tell the world about the change of government and that policy changes will also follow, particularly in areas such as climate change.

Quad is an informal strategic dialogue among the United States, Japan, Australia and India. The format was initiated by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007 as an informal consultative mechanism of the four countries that share values of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The demand for the format has increased with the aggravation of contradictions between the United States and China.

Related Topics

India Senate Prime Minister World Australia China Narendra Modi Tokyo Japan United States Government Share

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

6 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

14 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

14 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.