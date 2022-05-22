MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) Australian incoming Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he will attend the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) summit in Tokyo on Tuesday, where he will hold bilateral meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"On Monday morning, arrangements are in place to have these people sworn in as members of my team. To enable Penny (Wong, Senate Leader) and I to attend the important QUAD leader's meeting in Tokyo, with President Biden, Prime Minister Kishida and Prime Minister Modi. And I want the leaders of the economic team to start work on Monday morning as well," Albanese said during his victory speech on Saturday.

According to Albanese, the meeting of Quad leaders is "an absolute priority for Australia." He noted that it was an opportunity to tell the world about the change of government and that policy changes will also follow, particularly in areas such as climate change.

Quad is an informal strategic dialogue among the United States, Japan, Australia and India. The format was initiated by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007 as an informal consultative mechanism of the four countries that share values of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The demand for the format has increased with the aggravation of contradictions between the United States and China.