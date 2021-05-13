UrduPoint.com
Australia's Qantas Sells Out Tickets For Supermoon Flight In Record 2.5 Minutes - Reports

Thu 13th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Australian airline Qantas has sold out tickets for its one-off exclusive flight to view the rare phenomenon of a supermoon in just 2.5 minutes, CNN reported on Thursday.

The flight, due to last for two and a half hours, will take off from Sydney on May 26.

Passengers aboard a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, chosen for its large windows, will rise above the clouds to an altitude of 40,000 feet to observe the astronomical phenomenon - the supermoon and a total lunar eclipse.

Ticket sales for the flight started on Wednesday. According to the broadcaster, citing the company, the tickets were sold out in a record 2.5 minutes. A ticket in economy class cost 499 Australian Dollars ($386), and 1,499 Australian dollars in business class.

The company said that the most optimal flight path would be developed in cooperation with astronomer Vanessa Moss.

More Stories From World

