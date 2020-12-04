UrduPoint.com
Austria Begins Mass Testing For COVID-19 In Vienna

Mass testing of the population for coronavirus began in Vienna on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Mass testing of the population for coronavirus began in Vienna on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

In November, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced the launch of a mass coronavirus disease testing program in December.

Austrian authorities said they decided on this measure to "save" Christmas. The mass testing of population is free of charge, on a voluntary basis and on different dates. The tests are mandatory only for those in the risk groups, including teachers and police officers.

The mass testing in Vienna will last until December 13. Those who get positive results will be put on a 10-day quarantine, allowing those who tested positive to complete self-isolation before Christmas Eve.

Anyone with a residence in Vienna - both permanent and temporary - can take part in the testing while all residents must register online to participate.

The Austrian government introduced tougher stay-at-home measures the second lockdown since the outbreak in March from November 17 until December 6.

On Wednesday Kurz said that the strict coronavirus lockdown has proven effective, and it would be abandoned as scheduled. On December 7, museums, libraries, shops, beauty parlors and barbershops across Austria will resume operation. Schools will also open their doors again, but senior students will continue studying from home. On December 24, the Austrian government will allow individual outdoor sports, such as skiing.

