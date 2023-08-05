Open Menu

Austrian Authorities Sending Relief Funds To Rain-Ravaged Southern States - Chancellor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Austrian Authorities Sending Relief Funds to Rain-Ravaged Southern States - Chancellor

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) The situation in southern Austria, namely in the Federal states of Carinthia and Styria, has become tense due to heavy rains, and the government is allocating money from a relief fund to the affected regions, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Saturday.

"Storms and continuous heavy rains have severely affected southern Austria.

The federal government is allocating money from a relief fund for the affected regions," Nehammer said on social media, without specifying the amount.

The situation is getting more tense, forcing the government to evacuate dozens of families and close roads in the affected regions and to install flood protection elements, the ORF broadcaster said.

The bad weather could last until next Wednesday, the Austrian Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG) said.

Related Topics

Weather Flood Social Media Austria Money From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Swedish Foreign Minister Says Plans to Pay Close A ..

Swedish Foreign Minister Says Plans to Pay Close Attention to Ties With Muslim C ..

3 minutes ago
 During her participation in UNSC meeting, Noura Al ..

During her participation in UNSC meeting, Noura Al Kaabi discusses enhancing bil ..

1 hour ago
 realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Le ..

Realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Leap Up” Spirit

1 hour ago
 Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 cro ..

Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 crore Myositis treatment  

2 hours ago
 ‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N react ..

‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N reacts to Imran Khan’s conviction ..

2 hours ago
 CCI approves digital population, housing census 20 ..

CCI approves digital population, housing census 2023 results

2 hours ago
‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special messa ..

‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special message to his supporters before ar ..

2 hours ago
 UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

3 hours ago
 UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors ..

UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors for climate action ahead of C ..

3 hours ago
 PCB plans to send psychologist with national crick ..

PCB plans to send psychologist with national cricket team players to India

3 hours ago
 Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observi ..

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observing Youm-e-Istehsaal today

4 hours ago

More Stories From World