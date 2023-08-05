Austrian Authorities Sending Relief Funds to Rain-Ravaged Southern States - Chancellor

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) The situation in southern Austria, namely in the Federal states of Carinthia and Styria, has become tense due to heavy rains, and the government is allocating money from a relief fund to the affected regions, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Saturday.

"Storms and continuous heavy rains have severely affected southern Austria.

The federal government is allocating money from a relief fund for the affected regions," Nehammer said on social media, without specifying the amount.

The situation is getting more tense, forcing the government to evacuate dozens of families and close roads in the affected regions and to install flood protection elements, the ORF broadcaster said.

The bad weather could last until next Wednesday, the Austrian Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG) said.