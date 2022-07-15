UrduPoint.com

Autopsy Of Jayland Walker Finds 46 Gunshot Wounds - Medical Examiner

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Autopsy of Jayland Walker Finds 46 Gunshot Wounds - Medical Examiner

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has found that Jayland Walker sustained 46 bullet wounds in his fatal encounter with Akron police last month, Chief Medical Examiner Lisa Kohler said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has found that Jayland Walker sustained 46 bullet wounds in his fatal encounter with Akron police last month, Chief Medical Examiner Lisa Kohler said on Friday.

"The autopsy determined that Jayland had 46 gunshot wound entrances or graze injuries," Kohler, who reviewed and co-signed the autopsy report, said during a press briefing. "Walker's death was due to blood loss from his internal injuries (caused by) multiple gunshot wounds."

On June 27, 25-year-old Walker was killed by Akron police officers who were pursuing him for an alleged traffic violation.

Kohler said Walker's injuries were caused by 15 gunshot wounds to the torso; 17 gunshot wounds to the pelvis and upper legs; one gunshot wound to the face; eight gunshot wounds to the arms and right hand; and five gunshot wounds to the knees, right lower leg and right foot.

Twenty-six bullets were recovered from Walker's body, she added.

Kohler clarified that she did not know the actual number or order of shots fired by the police officers, noting that it was possible for a single bullet to cause multiple entrance wounds. She also said they could not determine which bullet killed Walker, noting that he had "several very devastating injuries that would cause death."

The Chief Medical Examiner concluded that Walker's manner of death was "homicide, shot by others" and emphasized that this was a medical, not a legal ruling.

Walker's toxicology screen was negative for drug and alcohol abuse and he was handcuffed when his body was received by the medical examiner's office, Kohler added.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Akron June From Blood

Recent Stories

China's Yutong Bus to set up public transport plan ..

China's Yutong Bus to set up public transport plant in Sindh

2 minutes ago
 Russia's UN Envoy Says Push for Talks With Moscow ..

Russia's UN Envoy Says Push for Talks With Moscow Would Be West's Best Help for ..

3 minutes ago
 OSCE Seeking Ways to Get Presence Back to Ukraine ..

OSCE Seeking Ways to Get Presence Back to Ukraine Without Bypassing Russia Veto ..

3 minutes ago
 Klopp sweats on Oxlade-Chamberlain injury after Li ..

Klopp sweats on Oxlade-Chamberlain injury after Liverpool down Crystal Palace

3 minutes ago
 Two held, weapon, drugs recovered

Two held, weapon, drugs recovered

5 minutes ago
 Billion of rupees being spent on uplift projects f ..

Billion of rupees being spent on uplift projects for betterment of infrastructur ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.