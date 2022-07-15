Autopsy of Jayland Walker Finds 46 Gunshot Wounds - Medical Examiner

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has found that Jayland Walker sustained 46 bullet wounds in his fatal encounter with Akron police last month, Chief Medical Examiner Lisa Kohler said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has found that Jayland Walker sustained 46 bullet wounds in his fatal encounter with Akron police last month, Chief Medical Examiner Lisa Kohler said on Friday.

"The autopsy determined that Jayland had 46 gunshot wound entrances or graze injuries," Kohler, who reviewed and co-signed the autopsy report, said during a press briefing. "Walker's death was due to blood loss from his internal injuries (caused by) multiple gunshot wounds."

On June 27, 25-year-old Walker was killed by Akron police officers who were pursuing him for an alleged traffic violation.

Kohler said Walker's injuries were caused by 15 gunshot wounds to the torso; 17 gunshot wounds to the pelvis and upper legs; one gunshot wound to the face; eight gunshot wounds to the arms and right hand; and five gunshot wounds to the knees, right lower leg and right foot.

Twenty-six bullets were recovered from Walker's body, she added.

Kohler clarified that she did not know the actual number or order of shots fired by the police officers, noting that it was possible for a single bullet to cause multiple entrance wounds. She also said they could not determine which bullet killed Walker, noting that he had "several very devastating injuries that would cause death."

The Chief Medical Examiner concluded that Walker's manner of death was "homicide, shot by others" and emphasized that this was a medical, not a legal ruling.

Walker's toxicology screen was negative for drug and alcohol abuse and he was handcuffed when his body was received by the medical examiner's office, Kohler added.