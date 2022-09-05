UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijan, Turkey Start Joint Military Drills - Ministry

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2022 | 07:55 PM

The Azerbaijani defense ministry announced on Monday the start of joint air force exercises TurAz Qartali - 2022 with Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The Azerbaijani defense ministry announced on Monday the start of joint air force exercises TurAz Qartali - 2022 with Turkey.

"The opening ceremony of the 'TurAz Qartalı - 2022' Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises was held on September 5. The event was attended by Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen, the head of the Executive Power of (Azerbaijan's) Ganja city, Niyazi Bayramov, and other guests," the ministry said in a statement.

During the drills, the countries' air forces will perform various tasks, including planning joint activities, studying interaction and combat interoperability, as well as conducting search and rescue operations, the ministry added.

Azerbaijan and Turkey regularly hold joint military exercises. Ankara is one of the main partners of Baku in this area. In summer, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, during a meeting with Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, agreed that Baku and Ankara would further increase military cooperation.

