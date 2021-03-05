Bakambu tests positive for COVID-19

Beijing Guoan striker Cedric Bakambu said on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 on his return to China.

The former Villarreal player announced the news on his social media account

"I am being quarantined in a medical center after testing positive for COVID-19," said the 29-year-old player, who returned to China on Tuesday.

"I currently have no symptoms and am being taken care of by the medical workers," he said.

Beijing Guoan confirmed the news on Friday, saying they will provide assistance to help the player recover.