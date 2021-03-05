UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bakambu Tests Positive For COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 38 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:49 PM

Bakambu tests positive for COVID-19

Beijing Guoan striker Cedric Bakambu said on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 on his return to China.

The former Villarreal player announced the news on his social media account

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Beijing Guoan striker Cedric Bakambu said on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 on his return to China.

The former Villarreal player announced the news on his social media account.

"I am being quarantined in a medical center after testing positive for COVID-19," said the 29-year-old player, who returned to China on Tuesday.

"I currently have no symptoms and am being taken care of by the medical workers," he said.

Beijing Guoan confirmed the news on Friday, saying they will provide assistance to help the player recover.

Related Topics

China Social Media Beijing

Recent Stories

Insight Knowledge Sharing on Dairy sector of Pakis ..

4 minutes ago

UAE is the last option to hold remaining PSL 6 mat ..

6 minutes ago

Arab Coalition foils Houthi drone attack

12 minutes ago

Results of Argentina's Trials of Russia's Sputnik ..

1 minute ago

New Zealand reports no new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

Australia set New Zealand 157-run target in fourth ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.