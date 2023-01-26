UrduPoint.com

Baku Accuses Yerevan Of Obstructing Peace Agreement Process

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Baku Accuses Yerevan of Obstructing Peace Agreement Process

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Thursday accused Yerevan of obstructing a peace agreement process and expressed concern over Armenia's actions saying it failed to respond to Baku's proposal on a peace treaty for eight months

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Thursday accused Yerevan of obstructing a peace agreement process and expressed concern over Armenia's actions saying it failed to respond to Baku's proposal on a peace treaty for eight months.

"We express concern over Armenia obstructing the peace agreement under various pretexts by exaggerating certain elements and creating confusion about the essence of the negotiation process," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Baku added that Armenia had not allegedly responded to Azerbaijan's proposal to sign a peace agreement within eight months and had suggested that a demilitarized zone be established in "an unspecified border region, which is usually determined by a lengthy process of delimitation."

The tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan flared up in late 2022. Since December 12, 2022, the Lachin corridor, the only road that links Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh enclave but runs through the Azerbaijani district, has been blocked by a group of Azerbaijanis described by Baku as environmental activists.

According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the corridor's blockade violates the ceasefire declaration brokered by Russia between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020. The document delegated control of the Lachin corridor to Russian peacekeepers deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh. In late December, Pashinyan alleged that the peacekeepers did not fulfill their obligations regarding control over the corridor.

On January 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the issue of the Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh could be resolved in the near future. The top diplomat noted that Moscow proposed to Baku and Yerevan a mechanism according to which Russian peacekeepers would have the authority under the trilateral agreement to control movement through the Lachin corridor and, among other things, to check vehicles for prohibited non-humanitarian and non-civilian goods in them.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Vehicles Road Yerevan Baku Armenia Azerbaijan January December Border 2020 Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Investments acquires 9% stake in UK-based Mo ..

Dubai Investments acquires 9% stake in UK-based Monument Bank

23 minutes ago
 Army to face Navy in Inter-Departmental Basketball ..

Army to face Navy in Inter-Departmental Basketball opener

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Festival 2023 to start from Feb 1

Pakistan Sports Festival 2023 to start from Feb 1

20 minutes ago
 Educational Boards equipped with modern facilities ..

Educational Boards equipped with modern facilities essential for educational pro ..

20 minutes ago
 PTI leaders initiated trend of hate politics: PML( ..

PTI leaders initiated trend of hate politics: PML(N)

20 minutes ago
 Ankara Says Did Not Receive Finland's Proposal for ..

Ankara Says Did Not Receive Finland's Proposal for Separate NATO Accession Bid

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.