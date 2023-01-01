UrduPoint.com

Ballistic Missile Launched By Pyongyang Sunday Covered 400 Kilometers - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2023 | 04:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) The short-range ballistic missile test-fired by North Korea on Sunday flew over a distance of 400 kilometers (249 miles), South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports, citing the South Korean military.

The missile, the first to be test-fired by Pyongyang in 2023, was launched from the Ryongsong area in Pyongyang at 2:50 a.m. local time (17:50 GMT on Saturday), Yonhap said.

The missile was fired into the Sea of Japan and flew some 400 kilometers before splashing into the sea, the South Korean military said as cited by Yonhap.

On Saturday, North Korea test-fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan.

The missiles were launched from Chunghwa County in North Korea's North Hwanghae Province at around 8 a.m. local time on Saturday (23:00 GMT on Friday), Yonhap said, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The Japanese Kyodo news agency said citing Japan's Defense Ministry that the three ballistic missiles flew over a distance of 350 kilometers (217 miles), reaching a maximum altitude of 100 kilometers (62 miles). All of the missiles landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

