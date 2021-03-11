UrduPoint.com
Bandit Plotting Terror Attack Neutralized In Russia's Dagestan - Antiterrorism Committee

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

Bandit Plotting Terror Attack Neutralized in Russia's Dagestan - Antiterrorism Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) A bandit who plotted a terror attack was neutralized in Russia's Dagestan on Thursday, weapons and a suicide belt were seized, the National Antiterrorism Committee said.

"On March 11, a bandit who offered armed resistance was neutralized in a counterterrorism operation in Dagestan that was aimed at preventing a terror attack," the committee said in a statement.

An assault rifle, ammunition and an improvised suicide belt were found at the site, the committee continued.

The operation claimed no security officers' lives and did not result in any civilian injuries.

