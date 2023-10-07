Bangladesh win toss, bowl against Afghanistan in World Cup

Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field against Afghanistan in the teams' opening match of the World Cup at Dharamsala on Saturday.

"It's a chasing ground and there should be some help for the seamers early on," said star all-rounder Shakib at the toss.

"It's exciting to represent your country for the fifth time in the World Cup. We have got the team to perform well. It's important to start well."

Afghanistan are bidding for just their second win at the World Cup and first against a Test-match nation.

But they did defeat Bangladesh 2-1 in a one-day international series in July and with India now effectively their 'home' because of the security situation in Afghanistan, they are familiar with local conditions.

"We are excited about the World Cup in India," said Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi.

"We have got a very good and well-prepared side this time. Some of our players have Indian Premier League experience.

"Even those who haven't played the IPL know the conditions because India is our home. So that advantage is there."

Teams

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wkt), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Paul Wilson (AUS)

tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)