UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bank Account Of Baltnews Head In Latvia Frozen Amid Crackdown On Russian Media

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 11:55 PM

Bank Account of Baltnews Head in Latvia Frozen Amid Crackdown on Russian Media

The bank account of Andrey Starikov, the editor-in-chief of Baltnews, a Russian-language news portal covering the Baltic states, was frozen in Latvia as part of a criminal case against Russian-speaking reporters, the press service of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The bank account of Andrey Starikov, the editor-in-chief of Baltnews, a Russian-language news portal covering the Baltic states, was frozen in Latvia as part of a criminal case against Russian-speaking reporters, the press service of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency said on Monday.

In early December, several Russian-speaking journalists working in Latvia, including those who wrote articles for the Baltnews and Sputnik Latvia outlets, were accused of violating EU sanctions. Their apartments were searched, while they were restricted from leaving the country in their own recognizance. Sputnik Latvia and Baltnews are part of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, whose director general, Dmitry Kiselev, is on the EU sanctions list.

"The Latvian [bank] account of Baltnews editor-in-chief Andrey Starikov was frozen as part of a criminal case against reporters who allegedly violated the anti-Russian sanctions regime by cooperating with the Rossiya Segodnya media holding," the press service said in a statement.

The move was taken as the Latvian authorities claim there is a "real possibility that the funds in the current account of Andrey Starikov were obtained illegally, in violation of the prohibitions of the Council of the European Union."

The asset freeze is just another episode in a long string of restrictions imposed on Russian media in the Baltic countries in recent years. Moscow slammed Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia for ganging up against Russian journalists despite their formal pledge of commitment to the freedom of expression.

Earlier in March, Kirill Vyshinsky, the executive director of the Rossiya Segodnya, sent a follow-up letter to various international organizations, to draw attention and elicit a response to the persecution of writers working for the agency's Baltnews and Sputnik Latvia news outlets.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia European Union Bank Estonia Lithuania Latvia March December Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan says Nowruz a time of 'renewal, regenerat ..

18 seconds ago

North Korea Capable of Making Nuclear Weapons But ..

56 minutes ago

US May Face Delays in Developing Vital Technologie ..

56 minutes ago

Akbar Malik assumes charge as Acting Director Prog ..

56 minutes ago

At Least 100 Injured in Collapse of Stadium During ..

56 minutes ago

Sri Lanka bowlers peg back West Indies in first Te ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.