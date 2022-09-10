UrduPoint.com

Bannon Says FBI Conducted Raids Against 35 Trump Allies Yesterday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2022 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) The FBI raided 35 senior associates of former US President Donald Trump just weeks after his own Mar-a-Lago residence was raided by Federal law enforcement, former Trump advisor Steve Bannon said on Friday.

"There were 35 FBI raids yesterday ... There were 35 senior members of MAGA, Republicans, supporters of Donald Trump, who the FBI rolled in on when they didn't need to do it," Bannon said during an interview to The Charlie Kirk Show.

Bannon compared the FBI to the Gestapo - the Nazi secret police - and accused them of trying to intimidate political dissidents like himself.

Bannon on Thursday pleaded not guilty in a New York court to money laundering and fraud charges linked to his involvement in the "We Build the Wall" border security fundraising campaign.

Bannon is out on bail after surrendering his passports. The case against him is set to resume on October 4.

The FBI raids on the nearly three dozen Trump allies come following a raid last month on Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence as part of a federal probe into possible mishandling of classified information.

Trump has denied the accusations and condemned the investigation as a weaponization of the US justice system against enemies of the Biden administration.

