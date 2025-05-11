Trump Vows To Resolve Kashmir Dispute After Pulling Off India-Pakistan Ceasefire
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Buoyed by his feat in securing India-Pakistan ceasefire, US President Donald Trump Sunday pledged to “increase trade substantially” with the two South Asian neighbours and find a solution to the long-running Kashmir dispute.
In a post on Truth Social, the US leader praised the "strong and unwaveringly powerful" leadership of India and Pakistan for reaching a ceasefire, saying their legacy is greatly enhanced by their brave actions.
“I will work with you both to see if, after a “thousand years,” a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!”
After four days of intense military exchange, India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region and the International Border on Saturday.
“I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have (led) to the death and destruction of so many, and so much,” he said.
“Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions. I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision,” Trump said.
He went on to say that even though this has not been discussed, he is going to “increase trade substantially with both of these great Nations.”
Trump on Saturday announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington.
Tensions between India and Pakistan soared dramatically this week after India announced “Operation Sindoor” late Tuesday night, claiming it struck “terrorist infrastructure" at nine locations in Pakistan.
The Pakistani military said 31 people were killed in the Indian missile attacks and cross-border firing in the Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
At least 16 people were killed along the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir regions, according to officials.
Pakistan Air Force immediately swung into action and hit back hard, downing five Indian aircraft, including the advanced Rafale, as Pakistani Shaheens established air superiority.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday said that over the past 48 hours, Vice President J D Vance and he engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, “including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Lt. General Asim Malik."
“I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site,” Rubio said.
Vance had also expressed gratitude to the leaders of India and Pakistan for their “hard work and willingness to engage in this ceasefire.”
“Great work from the President’s team, especially Secretary Rubio. And my gratitude to the leaders of India and Pakistan for their hard work and willingness to engage in this ceasefire,” Vance said in a post on X.
Last month, Trump had said that there have always been tensions between India and Pakistan and the two countries will figure it out between themselves “one way or the other.”
“I am very close to India and I'm very close to Pakistan, as you know. And they've had that fight for 1000 years in Kashmir. Kashmir has been going on for 1,000 years, probably longer than that. And it was a bad one yesterday, though, that was a bad one. Over 30 people,” Trump said during a press gaggle with reporters aboard Air Force One on the way to Rome.
Meanwhile, CNN reported Sunday that while the US had initially said the escalation between the two nuclear powers was “none of our business”, Vice President Vance called Prime Minister Narendra Modi after receiving “alarming intelligence” about the conflict.
President Trump hailed the truce and said he would now work “to see if, after a ‘thousand years’, a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir”.
