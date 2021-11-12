UrduPoint.com

Belarus' Military Tried To Expel 35 Illegal Immigrants Into Poland By Force- Polish Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 01:05 PM

Belarus' Military Tried to Expel 35 Illegal Immigrants Into Poland by Force- Polish Police

Belarusian military tried to expel several dozen illegal migrants, mostly women and children, into the territory of Poland, Tomasz Krupa, a spokesman for Poland's Podlaskie Voivodeship police, said on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Belarusian military tried to expel several dozen illegal migrants, mostly women and children, into the territory of Poland, Tomasz Krupa, a spokesman for Poland's Podlaskie Voivodeship police, said on Friday.

"Last night, in the Kuznica area, the Belarusian military tried to force 35 people into Poland, mostly women and children," Krupa told reporters.

"The Belarusian military pushed these people to the barbed wire fence. This attempt was suppressed by police officers, border guards and soldiers," the spokesman added.

Krupa also said that a group of about a hundred migrants gathered near Belarusian Polovtsy village.

Related Topics

Police Poland Border Women

Recent Stories

Debt to GDP ratio decreases by 4% despite COVID-19 ..

Debt to GDP ratio decreases by 4% despite COVID-19 implications: Senate told

3 minutes ago
 “We did not lose, we learned,”: Shaheen Afridi ..

“We did not lose, we learned,”: Shaheen Afridi reacts after losing semi-fina ..

21 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Stresses Disproportionate Measures Again ..

Zelenskyy Stresses Disproportionate Measures Against Saakashvili Unacceptable - ..

12 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Friday

12 minutes ago
 Turkish Airlines Bans Iraqi, Syrian, Yemeni Citize ..

Turkish Airlines Bans Iraqi, Syrian, Yemeni Citizens From Taking Flights to Mins ..

12 minutes ago
 SMEDA to organize training on 'Sellers Registratio ..

SMEDA to organize training on 'Sellers Registration with Amazon' on Nov18

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.