Belarus Plans To Start Industrial Production Of Sputnik V Vaccine In Late March - Minister
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:40 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Belarus plans to launch industrial production of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in late March, Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich said on Friday.
"In a month. We are now checking everything, we are conducting all the research, we give it to the Russian side within a month, they check everything and confirm the identity [of the drug].
In late March, industrial-size batch will be bottled," Pinevich told reporters.
Earlier on Friday, the minister said that Belarus had produced a trial batch of Sputnik V at its Belmedpreparaty plant.