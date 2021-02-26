UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Plans To Start Industrial Production Of Sputnik V Vaccine In Late March - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Belarus Plans to Start Industrial Production of Sputnik V Vaccine in Late March - Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Belarus plans to launch industrial production of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in late March, Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich said on Friday.

"In a month. We are now checking everything, we are conducting all the research, we give it to the Russian side within a month, they check everything and confirm the identity [of the drug].

In late March, industrial-size batch will be bottled," Pinevich told reporters.

Earlier on Friday, the minister said that Belarus had produced a trial batch of Sputnik V at its Belmedpreparaty plant.

Related Topics

Russia Belarus March All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 08 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiator ..

23 minutes ago

OPPO Unveils Reno5 Pro, Unlocking Infinite Possibi ..

34 minutes ago

Takaful Pakistan Limited Is Now Salaam Takaful Lim ..

39 minutes ago

Dubai’s landmarks light up in colours of Kuwait ..

2 hours ago

New family-friendly garden opens in Ajman

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid watches part of Dubai Stage of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.