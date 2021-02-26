Belarus Plans to Start Industrial Production of Sputnik V Vaccine in Late March - Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Belarus plans to launch industrial production of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in late March, Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich said on Friday.

"In a month. We are now checking everything, we are conducting all the research, we give it to the Russian side within a month, they check everything and confirm the identity [of the drug].

In late March, industrial-size batch will be bottled," Pinevich told reporters.

Earlier on Friday, the minister said that Belarus had produced a trial batch of Sputnik V at its Belmedpreparaty plant.