UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Putting Together 'Army' Of Cybersecurity Specialists - President

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Belarus Putting Together 'Army' of Cybersecurity Specialists - President

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Belarus began to prepare a team of specialists to counter cyberthreats as one of the government's priority tasks, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko claimed that Belarus was targeted for a color revolution with use of advanced digital technology.

"Today we are making a number of very serious steps to counter this threat. Our number one task is to train an own army of first-class specialists capable of withstanding both cyberthreats and the most sophisticated technologies.

We will do it and we already started to do it and we know how to do it," Lukashenko said in the annual address to the parliament and people.

The Belarusian president further called for an accelerated integration of advanced IT technologies, something that he said determines a nation's "level of development."

Such priority technologies, as listed by Lukashenko, include artificial intelligence, smart city technologies, e-government and own transaction platforms.

Related Topics

Army Technology Parliament Belarus Government

Recent Stories

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah restructures BoD of Chess ..

1 minute ago

Abu Dhabi plans to construct new projects in energ ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah restructures Board of Dire ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Deputy Ruler restructures &#039;Khorfakkan ..

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Salem restructures BoD of &#039;Ittih ..

16 minutes ago

High time to realize dangers to Pakistan's existen ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.