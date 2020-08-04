Belarus Putting Together 'Army' of Cybersecurity Specialists - President

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Belarus began to prepare a team of specialists to counter cyberthreats as one of the government's priority tasks, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko claimed that Belarus was targeted for a color revolution with use of advanced digital technology.

"Today we are making a number of very serious steps to counter this threat. Our number one task is to train an own army of first-class specialists capable of withstanding both cyberthreats and the most sophisticated technologies.

We will do it and we already started to do it and we know how to do it," Lukashenko said in the annual address to the parliament and people.

The Belarusian president further called for an accelerated integration of advanced IT technologies, something that he said determines a nation's "level of development."

Such priority technologies, as listed by Lukashenko, include artificial intelligence, smart city technologies, e-government and own transaction platforms.