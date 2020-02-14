UrduPoint.com
Belarus, Russia To Continue Work On Integration Road Maps - Lukashenko

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:34 PM

Belarus, Russia to Continue Work on Integration Road Maps - Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Moscow and Minsk would continue working on the integration road maps, while it had been agreed to abstain from discussing creation of any supranational bodies

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Moscow and Minsk would continue working on the integration road maps, while it had been agreed to abstain from discussing creation of any supranational bodies.

"We will continue working on the integration. There is nothing bad about it," Lukashenko said, as quoted by state news agency Belta.

According to Lukashenko, the countries have agreed not to discuss the creation of supranational bodies, envisioned by the 31st road map.

"Only economical aspects of the integration [are discussed]," Lukashenko said.

